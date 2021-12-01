Black Activists Hopeful That SCOTUS Will Uphold Life

As the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments today in a key abortion case, members of the Project 21 black leadership network are holding out hope that the Court will uphold the right of states to restrict abortion.

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the Court is considering a key challenge to the 1973 Roe. v. Wade ruling. The State of Mississippi is asking the Court to strike down a lower court’s decision and allow it and other states to ban abortion after 15 weeks.

“I am joining millions of Americans in prayer today as Supreme Court justices hear arguments in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health. I can’t help but wonder how we got to where we are, deciding who lives and who dies on a whim,” says Project 21 member Day Gardner, who also serves as the president of the National Black Pro-Life Union.

“Even while arguments are being heard, babies’ lives are being stamped out in droves. I am praying for those children. It’s already too late for them,” Day continues. “I am praying that the scales on the eyes of those who support baby killing will be miraculously removed. And finally, more than ever, I am praying that Supreme Court justices will understand with clarity and open hearts the God-given value in every human life born and to be born.”

“Forty percent fewer blacks are alive in America today because of abortion. Black women have the highest rate of abortion of all ethnic groups and are persistently targeted by Margaret Sanger’s brainchild, Planned Parenthood,” says Project 21 Co-Chair Stacy Washington. “The issue before the Supreme Court today is one of science. Will the Court acknowledge the barbarism of killing the unborn in the womb, inflicting pain and torture on innocents? We know far more now through the technological advances of ultrasound than was known in 1973,” Stacy continues. “It is past time for this issue to be remanded back to the states and to permanently end taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood — an organization created for and dedicated to the advancement of eugenics, which is the very epitome of racism.”

“Roe v. Wade is a moral travesty that has left a stain on the foundation of our country,” says Project 21 member Demetrius Minor. “With God’s grace and help, we now have an opportunity to halt this human malpractice and uphold the sanctity of human life.”

“Fighting to end life makes no sense to me. Human life, no matter what stage, is important,” says Project 21 member Donna Jackson.