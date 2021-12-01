01 Dec 2021 Black Activists Hopeful That SCOTUS Will Uphold Life
As the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments today in a key abortion case, members of the Project 21 black leadership network are holding out hope that the Court will uphold the right of states to restrict abortion.
In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the Court is considering a key challenge to the 1973 Roe. v. Wade ruling. The State of Mississippi is asking the Court to strike down a lower court’s decision and allow it and other states to ban abortion after 15 weeks.
“I am joining millions of Americans in prayer today as Supreme Court justices hear arguments in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health. I can’t help but wonder how we got to where we are, deciding who lives and who dies on a whim,” says Project 21 member Day Gardner, who also serves as the president of the National Black Pro-Life Union.
“Even while arguments are being heard, babies’ lives are being stamped out in droves. I am praying for those children. It’s already too late for them,” Day continues. “I am praying that the scales on the eyes of those who support baby killing will be miraculously removed. And finally, more than ever, I am praying that Supreme Court justices will understand with clarity and open hearts the God-given value in every human life born and to be born.”
“Forty percent fewer blacks are alive in America today because of abortion. Black women have the highest rate of abortion of all ethnic groups and are persistently targeted by Margaret Sanger’s brainchild, Planned Parenthood,” says Project 21 Co-Chair Stacy Washington.
“The issue before the Supreme Court today is one of science. Will the Court acknowledge the barbarism of killing the unborn in the womb, inflicting pain and torture on innocents? We know far more now through the technological advances of ultrasound than was known in 1973,” Stacy continues. “It is past time for this issue to be remanded back to the states and to permanently end taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood — an organization created for and dedicated to the advancement of eugenics, which is the very epitome of racism.”
“Roe v. Wade is a moral travesty that has left a stain on the foundation of our country,” says Project 21 member Demetrius Minor. “With God’s grace and help, we now have an opportunity to halt this human malpractice and uphold the sanctity of human life.”
“Fighting to end life makes no sense to me. Human life, no matter what stage, is important,” says Project 21 member Donna Jackson.
“With so many families struggling to adopt and conceive children through medical intervention, why would proponents of abortion think that any child born into this world would be unwanted?” Donna asks. “I sincerely hope that the Supreme Court rules in favor of the Mississippi ban. This ruling would go a long way toward alleviating the pain carried by childless families.”
“I find it so interesting that there are signs outside the Court saying ‘My Body, My Choice’ while we have an Administration that is mandating that we take a vaccine that has, for some, caused more damage to them than the virus itself would have,” says Project 21 member Marie Fischer. “If anything was to unravel Roe vs. Wade, it would be our current pandemic. The basis of the ruling in Roe vs. Wade was found in the Fourth Amendment and the right to privacy. Not having these with our vaccination status could possibly pull the rug out from under the 1972 ruling.”
“Since Roe was decided, 19 million black babies have been aborted,” says Project 21 member Kathleen Wells.
“One can assume most of those abortions were not performed because the mother was pregnant due to incest or rape or because her health was in danger,” Kathleen continues. “If that were true, then those circumstances themselves would be enormous tragedies among black women in our society. The assumption is clear that the vast majority of those abortions are a greater tragedy against human life.”