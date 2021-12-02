Building Back Better for the Wealthy

For all their talk about increasing taxes on the rich, the Democrats’ budget reconciliation plan might actually result in a tax cut for high-income households. The latest addition to their reconciliation bill is a provision to raise the cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions from $10,000 to $72,500 for ten years.

A new analysis from the nonpartisan Citizens for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) found that including this ten-year SALT cap increase would cost “roughly $300 billion through 2025, with roughly $240 billion going to those making over $200,000 per year.” In fact, CRFB says this giant tax cut for the rich is now one of the most expensive parts of the Build Back Better plan.

Why are the Democrats pushing this tax cut for the rich? Because a SALT cap repeal would overwhelmingly benefit high-earners from the progressive states they represent. One study found that more than 50 percent of the benefits of a full SALT repeal would go to taxpayers in just four states: California, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois. And a SALT cap increase would likely do the same. What do these states all have in common? Progressive governance and some of the highest state and local taxes in the nation.

Americans pay federal taxes in exchange for a wide array of federal services. This huge increase in the SALT cap would result in similarly situated taxpayers in low-tax states paying more for those services than those living in high-tax states — an unfair income transfer from low-tax states to high-tax ones.

President Joe Biden likes to tout the benefits that would accrue from his Build Back Better plan, but the fact is, what is shaping up in Congress is no plan — at least, not in the sense of a coherent strategy to address real economic issues. Instead, it is turning into a grab-bag of progressive policies that have little rhyme or reason topped with a series of unrelated tax hikes meant to pay for them.

Take drug pricing. The Democrats want to let Medicare negotiate the price of prescription drugs, which in practice would mean the government would set the price of the drugs Americans use most. Democrats also want to end the Trump-era Medicare rebate rule that has never been implemented.

An initial estimate by White House claims that fixing the price of prescription drugs would save $100 billion and ending the rebate rule would save another $150 billion. But here’s the rub.