Soros-Backed Lawyer Leads Biden’s Massachusetts Prosecutor’s Office

Vice President Kamala Harris was on hand in the U.S. Senate to cast the tie-breaking vote that made a Soros-backed county prosecutor the lead federal lawyer in Massachusetts.

“This president is remarkable,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper on the Fox News Channel program “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “He picks Kamala Harris – incompetent. He picks this person – unfit, unsuited for this position. What is going on?”

By a 51-50 vote – the first roll-call vote for a U.S. attorney confirmation in decades – Suffolk County, Massachusetts prosecutor Rachael Rollins was elevated to the position of U.S. attorney for Massachusetts. Rollins was heralded in 2019 as the first black woman elected to the county prosecutor position.

“We absolutely have a person that wants to say she’s a first. She’s a first all right,” Horace noted. “Unhinged. Having to be brokered. Having the vice president to cast the tie-breaking vote.

“And we should be paying attention,” Horace added about this particular confirmation, “because it’s pretty serious.”

Rollins’s 2019 campaign was backed by radical political financier George Soros. After she was elected, she classified 15 crimes in which frontline prosecutors needed approval from their supervisors to pursue. These crimes included shoplifting, disorderly conduct, destruction of property and drug possession (including with intent to distribute).

Carlson remarked that elevating Rollins creates an environment in which “nobody believes in your justice system anymore.” To that, Horace replied:

I think it’s definitely something worth worrying about, and I don’t think it’s an accident. Black women made up about seven percent of the population of the United States. How is it that we managed to pick one of the most unhinged persons we could find for this particular position?

Pointing out how the policies advocated by “progressive prosecutors” like Rollins cut against the way the American system of justice was designed, Horace explained:

It’s the victims that these positions are supposed to be the supporters of. It is not the attackers, it is the victims. If she’s worried about the cost of “housing these people,” why doesn’t she support stronger, stricter, more severe punishments? Our framers understood that you are supposed to hold criminal behavior accountable. Her vision is the exact opposite of that, and what it’s going to do is open it up so that people start taking justice for themselves. That isn’t civilization. That’s not progress. That’s headed in the exact opposite direction.

Carlson remarked, “I think that’s such a wise, such an insightful, thing to say.”

Portions of Horace’s interview with Carlson about Rollins were replayed the next day on the Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends” program.