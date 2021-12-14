Black Lives Matter Joins Anti-Israel Crusade

There are plenty of reasons to oppose the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. The violence and the division, for starters.

And Project 21 member Marie Fischer has another – its opposition to America’s ally, Israel.

During Israel’s recent conflict with Hamas terrorists, radical BLM activists tweeted: “Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians. We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation.”

“As a Jewish woman who is also black, it causes me great concern,” Marie writes in a commentary on “The Jerusalem Connection” website.

She adds:

BLM openly throwing support behind “Palestinians” seems to be a calculated effort to open up a new and invigorated front to convert black Americans and woke corporate community leaders who now listen to BLM to the anti-Israel crusade.”

While Marie notes that she has already been critical of BLM for “making martyrs of the undeserving,” “profit[ing] off the truly deserving” and “completely ignor[ing] blacks killed by other blacks,” she also makes it clear:

I take issue with BLM vilifying the Jewish nation of Israel as “colonizers” and an “apartheid state”— equating the Palestinian issue with black American history and effectively siding with Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists… Israel operates nothing like apartheid-era South Africa. Sadly, injustices inflicted upon the Palestinian people are often by their own people. Yet BLM compares the plight of Palestinians to black Americans. It’s far from reality, and it cheapens both narratives.

“Comparing these two situations is apples to oranges, Marie explains. “The only similarity is that BLM and their progressive allies bestow both groups with victimhood status – asking others to intervene.”

Of course, promotion of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement is a priority of the left that’s beginning to gain steam. It is popular on college campuses, and even Ben & Jerry’s has put parent company Unilever at risk by refusing to do business in Israel. And all this is for politics rather than human rights:

Black Lives Matter leaders are no more working on behalf of the Palestinian people as they seem to be truly working for all black lives. Instead, like many special interests, they are virtue-signaling to attract more attention to themselves. Their main goal is not unity, but sowing the seeds of division – not only in America, but wherever they can. The goal is to divide, conquer and pave the way for their way of ruling the world – whether or not it is fair and just for all.

