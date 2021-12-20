Never Letting a Crisis Go to Waste

Rahm Emanuel, former Chicago mayor and political fixture during the Clinton and Obama presidencies, once preached that “you never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” This twisted political wisdom was definitely taken to heart by his Clinton Administration colleague Robert Reich.

In the wake of Kentucky’s recent deadly storm, Reich used tornadoes to attack capitalism. In particular, he focused on a candle factory in the town of Mayfield, where employees who worked late into the night of the storm blame the owners for “flagrant indifference” that led to the deaths of eight of the 110 people working when a tornado hit.

While survivors have filed suit, and a court will determine management’s liability, Reich took to Twitter to suggest it was a cold, hard fact that “[c]orporations will literally let you die to make a buck.”

“Never forget that,” Reich tweeted.

But Project 21 member Charles Butler responded that Reich – who is now a Berkeley professor – is trying to turn this tragedy into a political weapon. Charles said: