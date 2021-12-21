Biden Criticized for Promoting “Jim Crow” Vaccination Mentality

Black Activists Call Out President’s Discriminatory Attitude Regarding COVID Vaccination Status

Washington, D.C. – Members of the Project 21 black leadership network called President Joe Biden’s leadership into question after he demanded vaccinations and hyped testing in a scramble to deal with the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

After President Biden’s speech today at the White House, Project 21 members criticized both the president’s rhetoric and his unwillingness to pointedly call out how COVID panic pits Americans against each other – effectively promoting discrimination against those who remain unvaccinated.

“I’m still trying to figure out what happened to the Biden Administration’s promised grand plan to stop the spread of the pandemic and bring us back to normalcy. Instead, this White House has broken every promise it’s made – including travel bans, vaccine mandates and lockdowns,” said Donna Jackson, Project 21’s Director of Membership Development. “The president is blaming the unvaccinated, allowing Jim Crow-style divisions to be created for them. The failure to control the spread of COVID is not solely the fault of the unvaccinated. It is the failure of Biden’s leadership to garner confidence, trust and support in its ability to handle any real crisis.”

Calling the trifecta of vaccination, booster shots and mask-wearing a “patriotic duty” and an “obligation,” Biden stressed that Americans should not be panicked by the Omicron variant. But he noticeably did not call on his political allies to roll back the vaccine mandates, school closures and other COVID-related lockdowns or to rescind the federal vaccine mandate. Nor did he address those who have religious, health-related or natural immunity concerns about the vaccine.

“It’s the leftists in this country who have declared a war between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated,” said Project 21 member AK Kamara. “They created a conflict that did not need to exist – but here we are. This sort of false framing makes an already-divided nation even more divided, when in truth there’s a war between the authoritarians and those who love liberty and freedom.

“I am anti-mandate. I am anti-authoritarianism. I am pro-science. And I am pro-vaccine,” added Kamara. “So do not confuse being pro-vaccine with being pro-mandate. The idea that I should be forced to make a medical decision versus the option that I can choose what is best for myself is what lies at the root of the dispute amongst Americans.”

Black Americans lag in vaccination rates, and are thus disproportionately affected by vaccine mandates.

“Joe Biden’s continued abuse of power is dangerous, and sets the tone for a clear and present danger to the liberty and security of every American,” said Project 21 member Richard Holt. “Every American citizen has the individual obligation to take care of their own health and do what’s right for them. The government does not have the right to manipulate, coerce or otherwise force Americans to do anything they don’t want to do.”

President Biden promised more federally-funded testing, the stockpiling of protective gear and military deployment to assist health care workers. He became visibly angry when asked if increased testing indicated a failure in the White House’s COVID policy.

“Effective leaders inspire people to follow them regardless of their differences,” noted Jackson. “It happens every day in normal, private work environments. But this administration is seeking an agenda, and does nothing but complain when constructive criticism gets in its way.”

“President Biden and his administration continue to fail and mislead America,” said Project 21 member Derrick Hollie. “His solution to combatting the virus surge is nothing more than liberal rhetoric that will continue the divisiveness in our country. Like many Americans, I did my part and took the Pfizer vaccine – but I still caught COVID. I defeated the virus through proper diet and exercise. Data shows that individuals with poor health are the most at risk. The message from the White House is fear, vaccine testing and mandates when it should be promoting a healthier lifestyle for all Americans. And Biden’s mad ‘dad rant’ comes across very fake.”

“The next step – what comes after this – is the more powerful question,” added Holt. “Does this mean the government can send soldiers to your door, put a gun to your head? If you don’t accept the vaccination, can they arrest you and possibly kill you if you resist? We may have quite a dystopian future awaiting us.”

