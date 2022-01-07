Blacks Robbed of Dignity When Biden Policies Discourage Jobs

Project 21 Blasts Report Showing Rising Black Unemployment

Washington, D.C. – Black unemployment increased in December, prompting members of the Project 21 black leadership network to question the economic competency of the Biden Administration.

“The latest jobs report doesn’t say low job growth is a problem; it says too many people have stopped looking for work,” said Project 21 member Michael Austin. “In an economic address, Joe Biden said ‘a job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It’s about your dignity.’ I wholeheartedly agree. That’s why we should take the latest jobs report as a sign to reject his socialist policies.”

Overall black unemployment rose by six-tenths of a point, according to December unemployment data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Only 199,000 total jobs were created during the month, far fewer than the 400,000 expected by economists. Labor force participation also remained stagnant at 61.9%.

“Here’s the bottom line,” Austin added. “Jobs are an important part of a person’s identity and well-being, and yet Biden’s perverse incentives are weakening Americans’ level of economic engagement. Congress stopping Biden’s Build Back Better Act is a step in the right direction, but it shouldn’t stop there. Congress should end the incentives that are causing more Americans to stay home rather than work.”

In addition to the overall rise in black unemployment, joblessness specifically among adult black women rose by more than a point, to 6.2% — twice the rate seen among white women. The unemployment rate for black men was more than twice the rate of their white peers. Unemployment among black teens was at 21%.

“When they campaigned for the White House, the Biden-Harris ticket promised racial equity. In power, their policies are putting more black folk out of work. This is unsustainable,” said Project 21 Director of Membership Development Donna Jackson. “These jobless numbers don’t yet reflect the damage we will see from the Omicron COVID variant and Biden’s employer vaccine mandate. But they do prove that the Biden Administration is failing in its commitment to black Americans.”

Project 21, a leading voice of black conservatives for over 25 years, is sponsored by the National Center for Public Policy Research.

Founded in 1982, the National Center for Public Policy Research is a non-partisan, free-market, independent conservative think-tank.

