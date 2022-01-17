Calling Out MLK’s False Heirs

Imagine two children on a playground. These kids play. They laugh. They are helping each other on the slides and sharing a sandwich for lunch. At 4 years old, these children – one black and one white – see each other as they see themselves. They see not color, or racism, or social stigma. They see another kid who will help them throw their leftover bread to the ducks. What happens to these two children later in life that creates a racial barrier between them? Adults, and their lies.

In a commentary syndicated by InsideSources, Project 21 member Richard Holt takes on those who are gaining power and profit from racial animosity. He pointed out these people cynically want to drive racial groups apart.

After reading it, conservative commentator and former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder tweeted out Richard’s commentary as a warming about Dr. Martin Luther King’s “false heirs.”

Despite claiming to be the new face of the Civil Rights Movement, Richard noted that “those who benefit from the chaos… would do anything to avoid such an end” as the peaceful and serene world of those children he described in his commentary.

“Race is a purely sociological construct,” he wrote, “one that is taught.” And while groups have used color as a means of dividing people in the past, most Americans have evolved beyond such artificial structures. Richard declared:

Race in America was a historical reality, but it is not an indicator of our future.

Yet how bad can these current, self-proclaimed black leaders be? Consider what Richard suggested:

Race was business when the Ku Klux Klan was formed to suppress the black vote in the 1800s. It was a business during slavery. The difference today is who runs this business. Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton have earned millions of dollars extorting companies with their campaigns of racial intimidation. Have they solved any problems, or have they just turned a profit? The political left and its Marxist allies are not only raking in millions of dollars from the modern race industry but they are using these resources to further divide our society and to perpetuate the conditions that allow them to continue to profit.

And these people have torn asunder the beautiful tableau Richard described:

[T]hose preschoolers on the playground must become accustomed to a new dynamic. The White one must apologize for being racist, and the black one must understand that he’s a victim who needs a White liberal program to save him. They can no longer feed the ducks together because the black child needs to sit in a “safe space” with other black children so he’s not made to feel uncomfortable by someone who looks a little different.

“Shame on the racial profiteers who sully King’s legacy, his holiday and his dream by claiming to be his heirs,” Richard wrote.

