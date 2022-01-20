Biden’s Presser Spotlights Poor Performance

In a marathon press conference promoting his first year in office, President Joe Biden claimed that he “didn’t overpromise” and “probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen.”

Members of the National Center’s Project 21 black leadership network beg to differ.

From obfuscation about job creation to hateful name-calling aimed at proponents of ballot integrity to blunders over Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine, the president’s performance was “confusing… sad and depressing,” according to Project 21 members.

“President Biden failed his one requirement for success with his press conference: he didn’t promise to reverse course and end his harmful economic policies,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “After 12 months of breaking the hopes and dreams of blacks and the working class with hard-left policies, any hopes that he might offer relief were dashed.”

“But there’s more,” Horace added, citing additional Biden failings that were made evident during his press conference:

He continues to call people of good will who don’t agree with him racists. And we’re probably more likely to face a Ukrainian “intrusion” based on his ad libbed response. More pain, more economic disruption and international turmoil ahead for 2022 – this media event reminds all Americans just how far from the mainstream this president is.

Project 21 member Melanie Collette added:

It’s difficult to choose what part of Biden’s press conference was most disturbing. He appeared to be weak and lost at many points in the event. His demeanor exacerbated an overall poor performance due to glaring omissions of solutions to problems plaguing everyday Americans such as skyrocketing inflation, out-of-control crime and our insecure border. And after promising to unite the American people, he used his press conference to further divide us along political and racial lines.

Citing Biden’s ineptitude during what is usually a relatively common White House practice, Project 21 member Martin Baker said:



While I am well aware every president in the modern era has held similar events to tout what they accomplished during their first year in office, I really question what exactly the current administration can celebrate. While Biden and his staff trumpeted employment numbers, they failed to mention the over 6 million citizens who are still unemployed, that labor force participation is still well below pre-pandemic levels and that we are still nearly 4 million jobs short of pre-COVID levels. And don’t get me started on him channeling Neville Chamberlain when he said that a “minor incursion” into Ukraine by Russian forces would not necessarily trigger American sanctions. The last time comments of that kind were made, we saw Germans blitz through Poland.

Rebutting Biden’s assertions that he has done right for the black community – both as president and as a senator – Project 21 member Pastor James W. Jackson, MDiv, noted:

President Biden responded to a question about keeping commitments made to black voters during his campaign by saying he has always had the back of blacks throughout his political career. He wasn’t completely accurate when saying that; during the 90s, the crime bill that he sponsored helped decimate the black family. President Biden also stated that his administration is doing a good job with immigration despite the fact that America’s borders have not been secured from people coming into the country illegally since he took office. He also indicated that most schools across America are open due to the American Rescue Plan, despite the fact that we are seeing more school districts close and going back to virtual learning almost every week.

And, chronicling some of the most cringe-worthy moments of the Biden press conference, Project 21 member Derrick Hollie remarked:

