New Bigotry, Financial Questions Imperil Black History Month

Critical Race Theory is “straight-up bigotry.”

Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper made this declaration to Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters in response to reports from Pennsylvania parents that at least one teacher forced students to participate in CRT-inspired racial shaming.

At a North Penn School District meeting, a parent told the school board that she pulled her daughter out of AM Kulp Elementary School because a 5th grade teacher there allegedly “lined those students up, from whitest to darkest” and “made them turn around and made the white ones apologize to the black ones.”

In an interview on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Watters asked Horace: “What kind of damage do you think that’s doing?” Horace likened schoolyard “struggle sessions” imposed on young students to the horrific behavior that was common in American prior to the Civil Rights Movement:

This is the kind of behavior that was happening in many parts of the South during Jim Crow. Not Jim Crow 2.0. Jim Crow.

Noting that this is hurting the progress toward equality begun by the Civil Rights Movement, Horace added:

Bigotry and racism have to be taught. They’re not natural. They’re not innate. When you look at human beings, what you see are other human beings. And the whole vision of Martin Luther King was that we – as Americans – ought to live in a world where we’re judged by the content of our character and not the color of our skin. If your schoolteacher lines up certain students and says they’re the bad students, and then lines up other students – or lets them sit – and says they’re the good students, this is really no different from the separation, the segregation, the discrimination that happened at the beginning of the 20th century.

In a clear rebuke to CRT pedagogy, Horace remarked:

There shouldn’t be any schoolteacher participating in any event that attempts to malign students along racial lines.

Situations like what was reported at Kulp Elementary may be happening more and more in the weeks to come, as the guiding principles of the “Black Lives Matter Week of Action” find their way into school programming related to Black History Month. And this embrace of BLM in the schools comes at a time when the group is being asked to account for its use of the piles of money that has been donated to it.

Commenting that “[i]t looks like they’re gonna have to show something,” Watters pointed out that the California Department of Justice has issued a delinquency notice to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc. for not filing an annual report for 2020 – a year in which the group allegedly took in $90 million in donations and has not fully accounted for around two-thirds of it.

Concerns about possible financial mismanagement come from, in part, the expensive real estate purchases and questionable business deals by BLM cofounder Patrisse Cullors. Public records also recently revealed that a Canadian BLM affiliate bought a $6.3 million mansion in Toronto.

Horace remarked:

How on earth could America – that’s our media, that’s our academic area, that’s our social media, our corporate titans – contribute $60 million and not say: Where’s it going? How’s it being used? No accountability whatsoever. The United Way, which helps people in disasters and emergency situations, the Red Cross – they get asked questions. They get queried. There’s accountability. Failure to act could result in personal fines for BLM leaders and risks BLM’s tax-exempt status.

Giving credit to Watters and his network for keeping on the story, Horace said: “Shame on the mainstream media – except for Fox and your program – for not asking simple questions about BLM and their use of these resources.”