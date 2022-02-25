“Historic” Supreme Court Nomination Tainted By Racial Politics

Judge Jackson’s Experience “Overshadowed” By Biden’s Race and Gender Prerequisites, Say Black Activists

Washington, D.C. – Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination will be forever stigmatized by the fact the her race and gender were her most important credentials, say members of the Project 21 black leadership network, who added that the nomination of the first black woman to the Court would have been more historic if it had been based on her experience, wisdom and character.

“Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her nomination to the Supreme Court,” said Project 21 member Melanie Collette. “Unfortunately, Judge Jackson’s judicial career is now overshadowed by the knowledge that the color of her skin played a prominent role in her selection. President Biden deserves no praise today because we do not congratulate people for simply not being racist or not acting on racist impulses. Judge Jackson’s resume and experience, not the color of her skin, should have been the starting point for her nomination.”

Judge Brown was nominated to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, who has announced his intent to retire when the Supreme Court’s current term ends in June. Brown is currently a member of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. If confirmed, she will be the third black justice in the history of the Court and the first black woman to serve as a justice.

“Considering her resume, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified to be nominated. But the nomination is tainted because she was picked for her race and gender,” said Project 21 member Marie Fischer. “When Biden put it out there that he would only appoint a black woman, it hit me in the gut. As a black woman, I want to be noted for the work I do and accomplishments I’ve achieved through hard work and determination. I don’t want or need special preferences. I understand some feel we need to alleviate past wrongs, but reverse discrimination isn’t the solution.”

During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden promised to make a black woman his first nomination to the Court, stating during a primary debate that “[i]t’s required that they have representation now.” He reiterated this prerequisite when Breyer’s retirement was announced, declaring: “I have made no decision except one. The person I will nominate… will be the first black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court.”

“While many in the black community appreciate the measure of representation in President Biden’s selection of a black woman, we even more appreciate the selection of black people for positions of significance based on their professional and academic achievements, contributions to their profession and their character – not just their skin color or gender,” said Project 21 member Tim Parrish. “This notion is the spirit of Dr. King’s immortal words of judging people by the content of character rather than the color of their skin.”

“I also question the timing of this announcement. Why now?” Fischer asked. “I know Justice Breyer announced his retirement, but we are in an international foreign policy crisis. President Biden is engaging in a ‘wag the dog’ moment to shift focus away from a possible economic catastrophe here and humanitarian crisis abroad. This White House is so bogged down in woke politics that it seems oblivious to the damage being done. Or maybe it knows exactly what it’s doing. That would be worse.”

To schedule an interview with a member of Project 21 on this or other issues, contact Judy Kent at (703) 477-7476.

Project 21, a leading voice of black conservatives for over 25 years, is sponsored by the National Center for Public Policy Research. Its members have been quoted, interviewed or published over 40,000 times since the program was created in 1992. Contributions to the National Center are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated, and may be earmarked exclusively for the use of Project 21.

Founded in 1982, the National Center for Public Policy Research is a non-partisan, free-market, independent conservative think-tank. Ninety-four percent of its support comes from some 60,000 individuals, less than four percent from foundations and less than two percent from corporations. Sign up for email updates here.

Follow Project 21 on Twitter at @Project21News for general announcements. To be alerted to upcoming media appearances by Project 21 members, follow our media appearances Twitter account at @NCPPRMedia.