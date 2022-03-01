After Painful State of the Union Address, Black Activists Say Biden Has Failed America

Washington, D.C. – In response to President Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address, members of the Project 21 black leadership network said the president has earned his near-record-low approval ratings by championing unapologetically left-wing policies which have contributed to skyrocketing inflation, supply chain woes, unchecked foreign aggression and the scars of COVID lockdowns.

“Confidence in Joe Biden’s America does not exist. As an Air Force veteran, I am so very embarrassed. Biden’s military is weak,” said Project 21 member Tiffanie Ditlevson. “And the added ‘Biden Buck’ on a gallon of gas – like Dollar Tree – crept up to the ‘Biden Buck and a Quarter.’ The cost of a tank of gas is equivalent to a bag of groceries, dinner for two at Applebee’s or children’s running shoes. Mr. President, open the Keystone XL pipeline and let America re-establish energy independence.”

Sixty-one percent of those surveyed in a recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll said President Biden has failed to keep his promises. The president’s aggregated approval rating is at only 41.1% as of today, March 1.

In his State of the Union address, President Biden opened with calls for unity – but quickly resorted to class warfare rhetoric and pushed for increased spending and higher taxes.

“Instead of calling the president’s speech the ‘state of the union,’ it would have been more properly called the stake driven through our union,” said Project 21 member Emery McClendon. “Americans are facing difficulties making ends meet under President Biden’s policies. They are lowering their expectations of better days as they buckle down for another round of bad economic news expected to include closures, shortages and high unemployment. It will take more than sugarcoated words to comfort those who are struggling to afford the higher costs of energy, food and other necessities.”

President Biden also advocated for special sexual minority rights, policies that would weaken election integrity and increased access and funding for abortion. While lauding the courage of Ukrainians fighting off Russian invasion, the president sought to curtail Second Amendment protections for his own citizens.

“Biden demonstrated the liberal attachment to failed policy by calling for Congress to pass the disastrous ‘Pro Act’ that would destroy the gig economy. He also renewed his call for passage of his Build Back Better plan – legislation so unpopular even his allies ran from it last year,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Stacy Washington. “He unveiled a ‘unity agenda,’ but it’s just a ploy to repair his image and nothing more. I don’t buy it, and neither will Americans striving to recover from the left’s horrible pandemic policies.”

Other Project 21 members had strong reactions to President Biden’s address.

“I guess you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Biden doubled-down on the radical progressive policies the American people have rejected,” said Project 21 member David L. Lowery, Jr. “This address should have talked about real issues, but it let the American people down instead. We have record-high inflation on gas, food and energy costs, and his solution is more corporate government welfare.”

“I find it quite interesting that President Biden spoke about lowering costs for industry when the average American company has been known to pay nearly $10,000 per employee annually to comply with federal regulations,” said Project 21 member Martin Baker. “How about we start with diminishing onerous regulations? And do not get me started on his definition of ‘voting rights.’”

“If you spent your entire life in space, and dropped onto earth to watch this State of the Union address, you would think something very different than if you actually had lived here these last two years,” remarked Project 21 member AK Kamara. “When Biden attempted to call for unity, I laughed out loud. If he truly believed the words he spoke, he wouldn’t have alienated Americans who believe in the right to make their own medical choices by encouraging the use of forced medical procedures and mandates. If he truly believed the words he spoke, he wouldn’t have told Americans that the fight against COVID was a war of the unvaccinated versus the vaccinated.”

“Just three months ago, my daughter and I stood in Independence Square in Kyiv,” said Project 21 member Richard Holt, who recently visited Russia and Ukraine and remains in contact with citizens of both countries. “We talked about the revolution that set that country back on the path to a liberal democracy. To say that the invasion of Ukraine has torn our hearts in sadness would be an understatement. Biden’s weakness, and his disastrous exit from Afghanistan, signaled to the world that America’s dominance could be coming to an end. The liberal democratic order, and the post-war institutions we created, are now failing to deter aggression. This is only the beginning if we don’t change course now.”

