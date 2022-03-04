Project 21’s Wells Embeds with Truckers on People’s Convoy

As the hundreds of trucks of “The People’s Convoy” roll across the United States, they picked up a member of the National Center’s Project 21 black leadership network along the way.

Project 21 member Kathleen Wells joined up with the convoy at a rally in Monrovia, Indiana. She will be traveling with the truckers and accompanying vehicles on their journey with a final destination of the Washington, D.C. area.

“These truckers should be among the most respected Americans,” Kathleen texted from the road, “not the politicians.”

Kathleen is one of the many citizen journalists encouraged by organizers to help cover the convoy’s travels. She will be doing her weekly radio show – “The Naked Truth Report” – from the road, as well as interviews for Project 21 with Newsmax and other media outlets after she arrives in the nation’s capital.

“As we were driving I-40 to Ohio at two in the morning, the road was filled with truckers. It was pitch black outside but for our headlights. I have discovered that driving a long-haul truck can be a lonely job,” Kathleen reported. “Thinking about it more, and because of what I’ve learned from talking to the People’s Convoy truckers I’ve met, they are the true essential workers. Truckers are the back bone of America. They are the heart of America.”

The People’s Convoy is promoting worker freedom from abusive government mandates related to the COVID-19 lockdown that have affected their business. Organizers have said that “it’s time for elected officials to work with the blue collar and white-collar workers of America and restore accountability and liberty – by lifting all mandates.” They are also demanding more transparency through increased oversight of government policymaking.

Saying that it is “about the journey, not the destination,” organizers announced they will not enter downtown Washington, and plan to be “100% law-abiding” when they arrive in the National Capital region.