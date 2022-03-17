Biden Must “Jettison” Concession to Iranian Terror

In an effort to reach a settlement to reinstate the alleged 2015 nuclear weapons deal with Iran, the Biden Administration is reportedly negotiating to remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the U.S. State Department’s “Foreign Terrorist Organizations” list.

On “Fox News @ Night,” Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper called this “one of the downsides of going forward with this procedure.”

The IRGC was designated as a terrorist group in 2019 under President Donald Trump. This was significant since it marked the first time a government group was added to the list. Horace noted that it was a sound decision:

There’s a reason why they were designated a terrorist organization: a) they are a terrorist organization, b) they are a foreign organization, c) they present a real threat to America’s national security.

While fellow panelist Richard Fowler suggested this concession is “a good idea” that might help lower gas prices and allegedly end Iran’s nuclear weapons program, Horace pointed out that the negotiating strategy of the Biden Administration is likely to earn both domestic and foreign opposition across the political spectrum:

The problem here is Israel isn’t gonna sit by and allow this. I imagine a bipartisan number of senators and congressmen wouldn’t even go calling for this. This is a bad deal. It ought to be jettisoned.

Horace was also appalled that the White House would allow Russia to help dictate the terms of the agreement:

The idea that we should… do so because Russia is now recommending, as the lead negotiator here, is beyond ridiculous. It is a sign this administration is so desperate to reach a deal that it’s prepared to jump through any and all hoops.

“Shame on them,” Horace remarked.