Energy War on the Poor

As the price of a gallon of gasoline skyrockets, Biden Administration officials like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have argued that a simple solution is to buy an electric car. The problem with this only starts with the fact that a brand-new, low-end, base-model Tesla costs over $45,000.

On top of that, consider those who live in the inner city. How are people in a high-rise supposed to charge these depreciating assets? Even if the Biden Administration makes good on the equity goal of underwriting charging stations in “underserved” areas, accommodating a mass conversion to electric cars would be impossible. And a steady supply of electricity requires fossil fuels – something the Biden Administration is trying to curtail.

Project 21 member Michael Austin sees the energy crisis as a war on poor Americans. As an advisor to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and an emerging poverty scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, Michael is uniquely qualified to assess the impact of Biden energy policies on black Americans: