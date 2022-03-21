Climate Regulations Create Environmental Injustice

Black Activists Condemn Costs of Biden Agenda

Washington, D.C. – Members of the Project 21 black leadership network called President Biden’s energy agenda an environmental injustice, noting that poor and minority Americans will be hurt the most by policies that restrict access to affordable energy.

“Energy injustice on the part of the Biden Administration is driving energy poverty by keeping individuals and families from being able to afford basic heating, electric and gasoline needs,” said Project 21 member Derrick Hollie. “Green policies have a negative financial impact on vulnerable populations including low-income, minority, rural and senior citizen communities.”

Having previously called climate change an “existential threat,” President Biden used his recent State of the Union to push for increased reliance upon unreliable energy sources, costly electric vehicles and weatherization of new and existing buildings in order to reduce carbon emissions. While Biden suggested these would save consumers money, Project 21 members warn that the buy-in for these policies is disproportionately harder on lower-class Americans and those moving up into the middle class.

“Climate change policies have already drastically impacted minority and low-income families,” said Project 21 member Sean Jointer. “Liberals are completely clueless that it now takes as much as two days’ pay a week for some people to fill up their gas tank. If that wasn’t enough, there are groceries and personal need items that are now considered luxury items for some moderate- and low-income families. Liberals claiming to be friends of the poor should not deliberately create trying times of courage and faith. Punitive climate change policies are broken, and now is the time to look for alternative solutions for the future.”

A recent Pew Research poll found that the American public does not want to eliminate fossil fuels. While 69% of those surveyed supported the development of alternative sources of energy, only 31% wanted to end the use of oil, natural gas and coal altogether.

“Climate change policies do a disservice to those in the middle class, but are particularly tough on minorities in the working class. In other words, it’s not an environmental issue – it’s an economic issue,” said Project 21 member Derryck Green. “Consider the costs of environmental impact surveys, building restrictions, time delays and state-mandated renewable energy sources in addition to other environmental regulations related to homebuilding. In essence, these policies price racial minorities who would otherwise be able to afford a home out of the housing market. Progressives claim to be for racial minorities, but their policies are generally at the expense of those same racial minorities in the middle class and those rising up the socioeconomic ladder.”

“Biden’s climate change policies disproportionately impact black economic well-being. Many of the industries targeted by his proposed policies are located in minority communities,” said Project 21 member Emery McClendon. “Minority homeowners, many of whom already struggle to make ends meet, will faced with new challenges because financial resources currently providing for essential daily expenses must be redirected to pay for increases in taxes, insurance and other fees and government expenses associated with climate change regulations. The American Dream will become less achievable for minorities and for those already living at or close to poverty level.”

“Sound economic principles can lead us to a solution,” said Project 21 member Michael Austin. “A free-energy market is the only real solution to give low-income Americans the relief they deserve.”

In its “Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America,” Project 21 called for a “minority impact assessment” to be conducted on new federal regulations to ensure that both their positive and negative effects on job growth, homeownership, wages and prices are known before they are enacted.

To schedule an interview with a member of Project 21 on this or other issues, contact Judy Kent at (703) 477-7476.

Project 21, a leading voice of black conservatives for over 25 years, is sponsored by the National Center for Public Policy Research. Its members have been quoted, interviewed or published over 40,000 times since the program was created in 1992. Contributions to the National Center are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated, and may be earmarked exclusively for the use of Project 21.

Founded in 1982, the National Center for Public Policy Research is a non-partisan, free-market, independent conservative think-tank. Ninety-four percent of its support comes from some 60,000 individuals, less than four percent from foundations and less than two percent from corporations. Sign up for email updates here.

Follow Project 21 on Twitter at @Project21News for general announcements. To be alerted to upcoming media appearances by Project 21 members, follow our media appearances Twitter account at @NCPPRMedia.