How the Supreme Court Can Save Black Babies

Though the leaked opinion may have made the upcoming decision a foregone conclusion, the nation eagerly awaits the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the abortion case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Due to that leak, it’s expected that the justices will overturn the federal primacy and protection of virtually on-demand abortion created by the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973. And while many are trying to racialize the abortion issue by calling it necessary for women of color, Project 21 member Craig DeLuz says this “inadvertently reveal[s] the goal of their movement’s founders.”

In a Washington Times commentary, Craig recalls that pro-abortion activists who rally around “choice” betray that their predecessors’ “motivations were much more sinister.”

The abortion movement began as, and still largely is about, population control. And it is minority and undesirable populations that have been the target of the abortion industry.

Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger was part of the eugenics movement of the 1920s and 1930s, which sought to weed out what were considered “inferior races.”

“It is debatable whether or not Sanger actually believed in the racist agenda supported by many in the eugenics movement of her time,” Craig wrote, “but it was clearly not a deterrent.”

Putting a spin on the possible sea-change in how abortion policy may change with the expected Dobbs ruling – sending the issue back to the states, and creating 50 potentially different standards – Craig explained how this turns the entire racial argument the left uses about abortion on its head.

In Louisiana, for example, people of color make up 42% of the population but comprise 72% of abortions. The figure for Mississippi, the home of the Dobbs case, is 44% and 81%.

Craig noted:

Read another way, it’s clear that children of color – especially black children – disproportionately have their lives ended prematurely. A change in abortion policy would put a significant dent in these numbers, meaning the lives of many black and brown children would be preserved if Roe is indeed overturned.

How can Craig compare the attitudes of racist eugenicists to the woke mobs currently championing abortion? It seems pretty obvious:

The goal of many – but not all – of the founders of the “family planning” movement was to limit the population growth of “undesirable populations.” This included people of color. Additionally, governmental and charitable efforts to promote and fund “family planning” programs have targeted low-income communities of color. And we know based on available data that women of color – especially black women – have pregnancies terminated in much higher numbers. The disparity is staggeringly high.

“Intentional or not,” Craig remarked, “the abortion industry has achieved a level of success of which the Ku Klux Klan could only have dreamed.”

