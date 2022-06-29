Racist Rants Against Clarence Thomas Reveal Hostility Toward Black Free Thought

“Clarence Thomas is the leader of this Court,” declared Project 21 Co-chairman Horace Cooper about the U.S. Supreme Court’s senior justice.

In a discussion with host Laura Ingraham on the Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Horace continued: “This is Clarence Thomas’ Court. He is the intellectual leader. And what he has promised and what he demonstrates is a fidelity to the Constitution.”

Yet Justice Thomas is also the most maligned of the justices. Among other invectives and criticisms hurled at the Court’s second-ever black justice (and the only one currently serving), Ingraham played video of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot using the f-word against him, and Hillary Clinton recently describing him as a “person of grievance.”

“If you don’t agree with Clarence Thomas, why the bigotry?” Horace asked. To him, it says more about Justice Thomas’s critics than it does about Thomas himself: “[I]t reveals who they really are.”

Commenting on the justice’s foul-mouthed critics and those who won’t stand up to them, Horace said:

Shame on these people for using racist names that would have been welcome and normalized in the 1920s, 30s and 40s. And then to see them today on Twitter – shame on them.

Horace explained to Ingraham that the way this particular black conservative is treated proves the need for the National Center’s Project 21 black leadership network:

That’s the very reason why Project 21 was created. We wanted to make sure that Americans understood that black Americans have conservative views, moderate views, liberal views. There’s not a one-size-fits-all, that we come from all walks of life. And that someone amazing and as talented as Clarence Thomas is, in fact, authentically black. The challenge, from my perspective, as I see it, has been the American people embrace this idea. I don’t have a lot of pushback with America. I have a lot of pushback with the progressives. They act just like Democrats did during Jim Crow: Hey, black guy! Stay in your lane. Stay in your space. There’s only certain things we’re supposed to be able to do.

In contrast to the respect Justice Thomas shows toward the Constitution, Horace remarked that “[t]he left hates our Constitution.”

“Oh, you say that’s not true – that’s stretching it?” he asked rhetorically. “They want to eliminate every state getting two senators. They want to eliminate the Electoral College. The want to get rid of our Supreme Court. They want to throw out the most wonderful, amazing document, that’s allowed liberty and a free people to operate. Clarence Thomas is its champion.”