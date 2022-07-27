Biden Redefinition Still Shows Recession

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen painfully admitted she misjudged the “path that inflation would take” – prolonging the economic stress of the American people. Now, to keep Joe Biden from having to suffer yet another need for a mea culpa on fiscal mismanagement later this week when the U.S. Department of Commerce is scheduled to release the latest quarterly gross domestic product report, the White House is seeking to redefine recession.

Two quarters of economic shrinkage traditionally means the U.S. has been in a recession… but now the White House Council of Economic Advisors – through a blog post – is trying to challenge this standard in an obvious effort to avoid blame.

But Biden’s spin doctors weren’t swift enough for Project 21 member Michael Austin. An economist – the president of Knowledge & Decisions Economic Consulting – he has served as the chief economist to two Kansas governors and advised many state lawmakers. He also served as the director of fiscal policy at the Kansas Policy Institute.

Michael took a look at the facts and a look at the White House’s preemptive excuse. Creating his own custom graph (see below) using Federal Reserve-supplied data, he sees plenty of proof, even using the Biden qualifications, to prove that – like it or not – Biden’s recession is definitely upon us: