Justices Allow “Human Weeds” to Prosper

When it comes to the toll wrought by abortion, Project 21 member Rasheed Walters solemnly observes that “[w]e will never know” what America missed from those who were lost.

In a Boston Herald commentary, he puts much of the blame for abortion’s carnage at the feet of Margaret Sanger – the founder of Planned Parenthood.

Now even repudiated by her once-fervent supporters, Sanger was a key figure in the eugenics movement of the early 20th century. She once wrote: “We must make this country into a garden of children instead of a disorderly back lot overrun with human weeds.”

“Who exactly were these ‘human weeds’ destroying the seemingly perfect garden of children?” Rasheed pondered. “Given the extensive implementation of segregationist Jim Crow laws at the time, it’s not hard to infer that African Americans were potential candidates.”

As proof, he cited how one of Sanger’s first abortion mills was located in a poor neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Sanger’s legacy, Rasheed noted, was later cemented by the U.S. Supreme Court:

Fast-forward to Jan. 22, 1973, when Roe v. Wade wins a landslide 7-2 ruling making abortion legal throughout the United States. It is estimated that 63 million abortions have been performed since then. Although they only account for 13% of the population, African Americans make up 28% of all U.S. abortion patients, meaning that they account for approximately 17 million abortions, according to Guttmacher Institute statistics. Hispanics make up 18% of the U.S. population and account for 25% of all abortions, or 15 million. About 53% of all abortions in the U.S. are performed on members of minority groups, and 75% are on members of low-income groups. Margaret Sanger sought to eliminate the “human weeds” of society. She’d no doubt be pleased at her legacy: Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest provider of abortions, comprising so many among Blacks, Hispanics and the impoverished.

“[W]hite liberals assume that I will accept my role as a human weed and keep quiet. This couldn’t be less true,” Rasheed noted. “The United States population is declining while minorities account for a disproportionate share of abortions. As a sane person, how can I possibly agree with this?”

In overturning Roe during this past Court’s term, Rasheed called those justices in the majority “courageous.” He explained:

Allowing states to decide the fate of abortion is the best way to address this issue. We need to write a new chapter that puts an end to the shameful practice of viewing human beings as weeds. We will never know what those 63 million aborted children could have achieved, what gifts they could have given the world. Had they been born, they might have grown up to end world hunger, find a cure for cancer, or invent something that would have advanced humanity.

To read all of Rasheed’ Boston Herald commentary – “Eliminating ‘Human Weeds’ at the Root of Anti-Birth Measures” – click here.