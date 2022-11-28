Corporations Back Discrimination In Supreme Court Case

In his latest commentary for Real Clear Markets, Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard explains why corporations weighed in on the Supreme Court case on diversity-excused discrimination in university admissions.

“Corporations claimed that universities must be permitted to discriminate on the basis of race so that the corporations could also continue to discriminate on the basis of race – but without having to be so obvious about it,” writes Scott.

To read the full piece, click here.