28 Nov 2022 Corporations Back Discrimination In Supreme Court Case

Posted at 19:12h in Blog, Free Enterprise Project by

In his latest commentary for Real Clear MarketsFree Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard explains why corporations weighed in on the Supreme Court case on diversity-excused discrimination in university admissions.

Scott Shepard

“Corporations claimed that universities must be permitted to discriminate on the basis of race so that the corporations could also continue to discriminate on the basis of race – but without having to be so obvious about it,” writes Scott.

