Horace Cooper Slams “Stupid” AOC and Discriminatory Affirmative Action

“Bless her heart, but you really can’t be this stupid by accident,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper said about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) after she suggested that Congress should take action to discipline the Supreme Court for decisions she doesn’t like.

On Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Horace said that our Founders established separation of powers because they foresaw those who, like AOC, would want to put political pressure on the court system:

You do not change the rules of the court system because you’re unhappy with the outcome. That’s what banana republics do. Our Founders gave us an independent court so that political pressures had no bearing on their ability to discern what the law actually is and uphold our Constitution.

In regards to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on affirmative action in higher education, Horace joined guest host Jason Chaffetz and fellow panelist Kenny Xu in praising the decision, especially for the way it paves toward abolishing all kinds of discrimination: