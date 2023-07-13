Horace Cooper: The Left Believes It Owns Black Americans

“The left believes that they own certain groups. They believe they own black Americans. They believe they own women,” declared Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper on the Fox News program “Hannity.”

Horace joined “Hannity” host Sean Hannity and “Outkick” host Charly Arnolt for a discussion regarding leftist attacks on prominent black and female conservatives.

Horace called out the hypocrisy of the left specifically for its attacks on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: