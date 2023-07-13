13 Jul 2023 Horace Cooper: The Left Believes It Owns Black Americans
“The left believes that they own certain groups. They believe they own black Americans. They believe they own women,” declared Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper on the Fox News program “Hannity.”
Horace joined “Hannity” host Sean Hannity and “Outkick” host Charly Arnolt for a discussion regarding leftist attacks on prominent black and female conservatives.
Horace called out the hypocrisy of the left specifically for its attacks on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas:
One of the reasons we created Project 21 is because people have views. They are not BLACK people, WHITE people or BROWN people. They are Americans.
And this individual, Clarence Thomas, is the epitome of what it means to be an American. Yes, he’s black. That you can see with your eye. But what you can understand, if you pay more attention, is that he is a thought leader on the Constitution. And rather than challenge him on that, they make attacks that are unfair and inappropriate….
When Ruth Bader Ginsburg was on the court and her husband’s law firm had cases [before the Court], she didn’t recuse herself. Companies hired her daughter to write studies that they used in their briefs. None of that was something that the left sought to use against her.
This attack is because they think they own black people. I’ve got a lesson for them. We at Project 21 know all Americans — black, white or brown — are free.