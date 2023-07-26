Horace Cooper Shares Inconvenient Truths About Slavery on Jesse Watters Primetime

Fox News host Jesse Watters honored Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper by inviting him to appear on “Jesse Watters Primetime” during the first week the show took over the primetime 8 pm ET time slot previously held by Tucker Carlson.

During the program, Jesse and Horace discussed Vice President Kamala Harris’s vocal opposition to Florida’s educational curriculum regarding black history and especially slavery.

Horace provided several inconvenient truths that Harris has either overlooked or is choosing not to embrace: