Horace Cooper: Black Americans Are Standing Up to Progressive Crime Policies and Saying “No More”

“The progressives created this heartbreak in black America, and black Americans are standing up and saying ‘no more.'”

Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper says the times are a-changin’ when it comes to black Americans’ trust in progressives to look out for their best interests. As crime destroys communities across the country, Horace says black Americans are looking elsewhere for answers.

On tonight’s episode of Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Horace told host Laura Ingraham and fellow guest Kevin McGary: