14 Nov 2023 Horace Cooper: Black Americans Are Standing Up to Progressive Crime Policies and Saying “No More”
“The progressives created this heartbreak in black America, and black Americans are standing up and saying ‘no more.'”
Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper says the times are a-changin’ when it comes to black Americans’ trust in progressives to look out for their best interests. As crime destroys communities across the country, Horace says black Americans are looking elsewhere for answers.
On tonight’s episode of Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Horace told host Laura Ingraham and fellow guest Kevin McGary:
This neo-Marxist cultural attack on America has managed to do what COVID couldn’t: It has led to a quicker loss of life for black Americans. The age at which blacks are dying, because of the crime wave, is dropping relative to the rest of the population.
In fact, in ’21 and in ’22, the Centers for Disease Control listed for black Americans something that it hasn’t listed for any other group. It says loss of life by homicide is one of the top ten causes of death. Not for Asians, not for whites, not for Native Americans, but for black Americans.
There is good news though…. Record numbers of black Americans are showing up on social media and telling pollsters they’re not going along with this. They want the America that our founders fought for.