Horace Cooper: Mainstream Media Needs to Call Out Liberal Lunacy

On last night’s episode of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper demanded accountability for liberal leaders who have resorted to conspiracy theories and racist overstatements.

Horace said it’s time for Rep. Maxine Waters to be ousted after she said on MSNBC:

I want to know about all of those right-wing organizations that [Trump] is connected with who are training up in the hills somewhere and targeting what communities they are going to attack. We need to know now, given that he is telling us there is going to be violence if he loses. We need to know what his plan is and how we are going to be protected.

In response, Horace told his fellow panelist Mike Huckabee and host Sean Hannity:

This Marxist minstrel show is getting very tiring. The desire to overthrow America, divide us on racial lines, to create phantom armies that are setting about — all of this is a sign that the hook needs to come, and she needs to be pulled off the stage…. This is a classic case of projection. The left claims about the right their own kinds of behaviors — the violence, the bigotry.

The panel also discussed an assertion by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that “right now we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is.”

Horace responded: