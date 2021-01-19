19 Jan 2021 Free Enterprise Project January Newsletter

Welcome to the FEP January Newsletter  
The National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP)
 is the conservative movement’s only full-service shareholder activism and education program.  FEP is leading the battle to keep American corporations neutral, fair, and profitable. 
FEP’S TOP 10 VICTORIES OF 2020
DISNEY, STARBUCKS TO SEC: LOCK CONSERVATIVES OUT

It’s not news that Disney (destroyer of Star Wars) and Starbucks (destroyer of coffee) are woke.  But just how far they go in their wokeness is shocking — and infuriating.  Read here about the companies’ recent efforts to deny the FEP — and by extension, any who express right-of-center views — federally protected civil and economic rights just because they dare to defend conservative views.
FEP RESPONDS TO BEN & JERRY’S FLAVOR INSPIRED BY COLIN KAEPERNICK

Ben & Jerry’s has been off the reservation for a long time, but it is interesting that so many companies, including Disney and Nike, are willing to partner with someone whose ideas are radical,” says FEP’s Justin Danhof about Colin Kaepernick.
BIG BUSINESS PURSUIT OF POLITICAL POWER FORCES RESPONSE FROM RIGHT

Now that so much of big business is actively crushing conservative communications and news while pushing hard for discrimination on the basis of color, sex, and other characteristics, it’s time for the Right to rethink its business policy.  We are pro-business when that position advances freedom, not the other way around.
FEP’s Scott Shepard considers the implication of these facts in a Townhall Finance commentary.
FEP LAUDED IN NATIONAL REVIEW

“Conservatives and free-marketeers who own shares in publicly traded companies can form their own shareholder-advocacy groups to counter pressure on corporations from the Left. They can exert their own powers of persuasion to corporate executives not to bow to ‘woke’ demands,” writes John Berlau at National Review. “The Free Enterprise Project of the National Center for Public Policy Research provides an excellent example of how this can be done.”
BLUE-STATE BAILOUT ARGUMENTS CONTRADICT CORE BLUE PRINCIPLES

Progressives are all about the wealthy paying more, a higher “fair share,” right?  Then what in the world is New York complaining about if it has to contribute more to the federal coffers than relatively poorer states?  But in fact — sit down for this — the Cuomo Administration is lying, again.  When properly counted, New York is raking it in from the federal government, in exchange for very little.  So when it and the other debtor states start “demanding” a bailout, fire up your best Nu Yawk accent and tell them what to do about it.
“Justin Danhof has used annual shareholder meetings to question companies on social issues for the last nine years… This year, Danhof often found himself ignored, as companies held their shareholder meetings remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked investors to submit their questions online.”
“Companies used the crisis to set up question-and-answer sessions that are a joke,” Danhof said. 
Source:  Reuters. “U.S. activists complain that virtual shareholder meetings let companies silence them”


