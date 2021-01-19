BLUE-STATE BAILOUT ARGUMENTS CONTRADICT CORE BLUE PRINCIPLES

Progressives are all about the wealthy paying more, a higher “fair share,” right? Then what in the world is New York complaining about if it has to contribute more to the federal coffers than relatively poorer states? But in fact — sit down for this — the Cuomo Administration is lying, again. When properly counted, New York is raking it in from the federal government, in exchange for very little. So when it and the other debtor states start “demanding” a bailout, fire up your best Nu Yawk accent and tell them what to do about it.