In a point-counterpoint feature syndicated through Inside Sources, Project 21 Ambassador Rev. Steven L. Craft defends former President Donald Trump’s marketing of a “God Bless the U.S.A.” Bible:

Read Rev. Craft's commentary in full below.

Donald Trump was recently accused of “Bible-blasphemy” for selling a version of the Bible, which prompted me to write this article on his motivations for such an act. Is this truly blasphemy? Or is it a way to encourage his followers to study the Holy Scriptures to “Make America Great and Godly Again”?

In a court of law, I believe this is “evidence that demands a verdict.” Therefore, let the evidence speak for itself, and I will present my case for the defense.

The first witness for the defense is the Bible itself, which declares in Matthew 4:1-11, Jesus Christ responded with the Scripture when He was accused by His adversary, the Devil. This temptation was threefold: the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes and the pride of life.

The second witness for the defense is the testimony of the Founding Fathers of our nation — George Washington, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson — through our original documents outlined in various quotes as well as the Mayflower Compact and the Declaration of Independence.

The third witness for the defense is Ronald Reagan, who designated 1983 “The Year of the Bible!” Reagan was also falsely accused of violating the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, while his enemies ignored the Free Exercise Clause at the same time.

The fourth witness for the defense is the millions of Bible-believing Christians throughout America who understand the motivating factor in which the former president was following in the footsteps of Christ, the Founding Fathers and contemporary presidents within our lifetime who recognize the importance of “Make America Great Again” if we “Make America Godly Again.” This is the true meaning of the MAGA vision.

Before the 1960s, most Americans believed the birth of our nation was a work of God through the Bible. “God Bless the U.S.A.” was our song, and we believed we were born to be a “City Set on a Hill” and a “Light to the World.” As a result of such biblical beliefs, we knew that no matter how difficult times may be, God would see us through and cause us to prosper. We believed that when we joined together in sincere prayer, seeking wisdom, comfort and guidance from God through the Holy Bible, we would draw spiritual strength to deal with difficult situations. (2 Chronicles 7:14)

This spiritual response to national crisis is an American tradition that goes back to before the Revolutionary War. Faith in God and a conscience based on that faith, found in the Bible, was the motivating factor in the hearts of many Americans during such times. This flowed out of a sense of reverence for God in the people’s hearts.

However, these blessings cannot be sustained when the Christian Church remains silent in the face of rampant immorality and wickedness. God is warning us in the Bible that rebellion and immorality will ultimately destroy us if we don’t return to the truth taught in Scripture. I believe this is the defense in promoting a return to studying and obeying the Word of God.

Even though Donald Trump is not a perfect man, he does have every right, and indeed obligation as a Christian, to encourage our people to turn back to God again.

Therefore, I submit to all those who love our nation that this court finds the evidence that demands a verdict acquits Donald Trump of the charge of “Bible-blasphemy!”