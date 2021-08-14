Corporate Woke Folk Don’t Take Vacations

While most people try to take it easy during the month of August, Free Enterprise Project Manager Scott Shepard reported that the summer heat “hasn’t stopped the endless stream of woke corporate evildoing.” If anything, everything that’s still going on during this traditionally slow time “has made it harder to keep up.”

That’s why Scott put together a list of the best of the worst stories coming out of woke corporate America in a commentary that was recently published by Townhall:

Andrew Cuomo finally threw in the towel and announced his resignation as New York’s governor. While it’s no secret that brother his Chris at CNN was helping with damage control, it is relevant that the network was recently purchased by Discovery, Inc. Since Chris’s collusion shows that “Andy isn’t the only Cuomo in need of a pink slip,” Scott noted that “Discovery’s general reputation will have taken a terrible blow” if something isn’t done about the network’s overt politicization.

as New York’s governor. While it’s no secret that brother his Chris at CNN was helping with damage control, it is relevant that the network was recently by Discovery, Inc. Since Chris’s collusion shows that “Andy isn’t the only Cuomo in need of a pink slip,” Scott noted that “Discovery’s general reputation will have taken a terrible blow” if something isn’t done about the network’s overt politicization. Also in the Cuomosphere, a former Cuomo aide who moved to Facebook was found to be helping her old boss “smear” one of the former governor’s accusers. Scott noted this “provid[ed] further evidence that Facebook is conspiring with government to violate citizens’ civil rights – a practice that could and should send Facebook and other tech executives to prison.” And the head of the Human Rights Campaign, another former Cuomo aide who now helps guide corporate wokeness through the special interest lobby, was also involved in an effort to slime the accuser. Scott said this damnable offense is “yet more evidence that these organizations – whatever causes they purport to advance – are simply and solely hack-level hard-left activists” whose real goal is “power for the left, not human rights or women’s rights or anything else at all.”

