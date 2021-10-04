Project 21’s Christopher Arps Now Heard Daily on St. Louis Airwaves

Christopher Arps, a political strategist who has been active with the Project 21 black leadership network for over a decade, can now be heard weekdays on St. Louis’s new talk radio station, NewsTalk STL.

From 3:20pm-6:00pm Central Time, Chris teams up with former Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones for over 2 1/2 hours of talk. Their show, which launched when the station debuted, can be heard at 101.9 FM and 99.1 HD3 locally, and can be streamed online from anywhere in the world.

In its first two months, the show has featured national and local political leaders, media personalities, public policy leaders and — a special treat for us — Project 21 member Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Chris and the NewsTalk STL crew recently experienced Big Tech overreach firsthand. Facebook rejected their proposed four-week ad campaign because the social media platform first requires the radio station to be “authorized” because it “could influence public opinion.” Chris wrote at RedState how this shows “these companies have way too much power and influence” themselves.

Below are archived episodes of the Tim Jones and Chris Arps Show.

In addition to cohosting this show, Chris regularly represents Project 21 on Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America” morning show. Those appearances can be viewed here.