Larry Fink BlackRock

03 Aug 2022 BlackRock’s Larry Fink Is Growing More Unabashedly Dictatorial

Posted at 11:48h in Blog, Free Enterprise Project by

Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard writes in his latest commentary for Real Clear Markets: “One might think [Larry] Fink would be more careful, given that he carries a raft of fiduciary duties to investors and shareholders… But no. While he occasionally makes transparently false statements about the nonpartisan character of his interference with the governance and planning at the rest of U.S. publicly traded corporations, the truth invariably outs, as when he accidentally admitted that he is acting to “force” corporations, and through them all of us worldwide, to do his bidding.”

Scott Shepard

The column details how the BlackRock CEO’s increasing influence on markets, and by extension, geopolitics, has emboldened his already brazen activism.

“Surely he [Fink] is aware by now that forcing the West into climate-catastrophist decarbonization guarantees is already creating a pointless, but world-historical, disaster,” Scott adds.

“Larry, though, may wish to take a care as he seeks to set a crown upon his head,” Scott continues. “For as he accumulates the real power of dictatorship, he also collects the responsibility, and the dangers.”

To read the full piece, click here.



The National Center for Public Policy Research is a communications and research foundation supportive of a strong national defense and dedicated to providing free market solutions to today’s public policy problems. We believe that the principles of a free market, individual liberty and personal responsibility provide the greatest hope for meeting the challenges facing America in the 21st century.