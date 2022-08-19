19 Aug 2022 How States Can Fight BlackRock, ESG

In his latest commentary for Real Clear MarketsFree Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard explains which State measures could be most effective in the nationwide pushback against BlackRock-sponsored ESG.

Scott Shepard

“State efforts to rein in the self-appointed capital controllers will have to be sophisticated,” Scott writes, “because the latters’ efforts to dictate national policy from their c-suites have been both highly sophisticated and deeply disingenuous.”

To read the full piece, click here.



