Larry Fink’s Own Carbon Emissions Shouldn’t Be Exempt From His Energy Rationing Objectives

In his latest commentary for Real Clear Markets, Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard details the many negative consequences of energy rationing to reduce carbon emissions, and how the elitists who are calling for it exempt themselves.

“If that’s [energy rationing] what’s called for, Larry [Fink], then those who will have to sacrifice the most will of course be you and your friends, which is only proper,” Scott writes. “For you who are demanding these constraints should not be exempted from them.”

