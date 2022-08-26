26 Aug 2022 ESG Wardens Give CCP-Owned Companies a Pass

In his latest commentary for Real Clear MarketsFree Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard shines a light on the sinister double standard between the politically motivated ESG criteria imposed on American companies but not CCP-owned companies.

Scott Shepard“What all these ESG warriors are really doing is simply forcing a profoundly partisan, illegal and/or productivity-destroying policy agenda only on U.S.-listed publicly traded companies,” writes Scott.

