27 Oct 2022 SHEPARD: BlackRock Fails to ‘Set the Record Straight’ On Its Energy Policy
In his latest commentary for Real Clear Markets, Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard discusses BlackRock’s weak attempt to repair its anti-fossil fuel reputation.
“What BlackRock invests in all energy companies – even unreliable-energy companies – is irrelevant, because the objection is that BlackRock discriminates within the energy sector,” Scott writes.
