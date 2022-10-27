27 Oct 2022 SHEPARD: BlackRock Fails to ‘Set the Record Straight’ On Its Energy Policy

Posted at 15:25h in Articles, Blog, Free Enterprise Project by

In his latest commentary for Real Clear MarketsFree Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard discusses BlackRock’s weak attempt to repair its anti-fossil fuel reputation.

Scott Shepard

“What BlackRock invests in all energy companies – even unreliable-energy companies – is irrelevant, because the objection is that BlackRock discriminates within the energy sector,” Scott writes.

To read the full piece, click here.



The National Center for Public Policy Research is a communications and research foundation supportive of a strong national defense and dedicated to providing free market solutions to today’s public policy problems. We believe that the principles of a free market, individual liberty and personal responsibility provide the greatest hope for meeting the challenges facing America in the 21st century.