In a MarketWatch article about corporate political spending, Eleanor Laise quotes Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard:

Some critics see many of the shareholder proposals related to political spending pushing companies in the wrong direction. Directors and executives “have to act in the objective best interests of companies without taking their personal policy preferences into account,” said Scott Shepard, director of the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project, a conservative shareholder activism program. To the extent the group gets involved in shareholder proposals related to political spending, he said, its focus is “aligning political donations with fiduciary obligations. Get back to neutral, and get back to objectively, non-partisanly running your companies.”