09 Jan 2023 Scott Shepard: “Get Back to Objectively, Non-partisanly Running Your Companies”

Posted at 09:18h in Featured, Free Enterprise Project by

In a MarketWatch article about corporate political spending, Eleanor Laise quotes Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard:

Some critics see many of the shareholder proposals related to political spending pushing companies in the wrong direction. Directors and executives “have to act in the objective best interests of companies without taking their personal policy preferences into account,” said Scott Shepard, director of the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project, a conservative shareholder activism program. To the extent the group gets involved in shareholder proposals related to political spending, he said, its focus is “aligning political donations with fiduciary obligations. Get back to neutral, and get back to objectively, non-partisanly running your companies.”

Read the entire article here.



The National Center for Public Policy Research is a communications and research foundation supportive of a strong national defense and dedicated to providing free market solutions to today’s public policy problems. We believe that the principles of a free market, individual liberty and personal responsibility provide the greatest hope for meeting the challenges facing America in the 21st century.