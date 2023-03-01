Chicago Voters Have Had Enough of Lori Lightfoot

Yesterday Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot became the first Chicago mayor in forty years to lose re-election. Several Project 21 ambassadors believe they understand why.

“The people of Chicago have spoken. They have had enough of Mayor Lori Lightfoot,” says Project 21 Ambassador Emery McClendon. “Crime is at an all-time high, and the mayor continues to deny reality. Rising crime has contributed to the first incumbent mayor in 40 years losing a bid for re-election. Her relationship with the city’s police department is at an all-time low, and big-city voters are fed up with the failure of her do-nothing liberal policies. Every major crime statistic has risen during her term in office. The voters want change. They are tired of race being used to overlook her lack of leadership. The mayor has spent the past four years in City Hall with no blueprint to transform one of the nation’s largest cities back to success. Her placing third place in the race speaks loud and clear that Chicago has had enough.”

“A recent Pew Research study concluded that 83% of registered black American voters consider crime the number one issue. It’s not inflation, the economy, illegal immigration or voter suppression!” adds Project 21 Ambassador Charles Butler. “Why are liberal leaders calling for defunding the police, criminal justice reform and no cash bails, when their constituents want criminals off the streets, period?”

Project 21 Ambassador David Lowery, Jr., a Chicago pastor, listed the reasons he believes Lightfoot lost: