bank

30 Mar 2023 Banks, Though Forgiven, Continue to Discriminate Against Conservatives

Posted at 20:24h in Featured, Free Enterprise Project by
Scott Shepard

Scott Shepard

The too-big-to-fail banks, and the other banks the government favors, are backstopped against depositor loss without limit. Smaller banks are not similarly protected. The result is to draw assets to those protected banks — and to put all of us taxpayers on the hook to ensure their protection and success.

In a commentary at RealClearMarkets, Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard argues that this situation makes these favored banks, in effect, public utilities — which makes the banks’ shameless discrimination against conservatives and vital American businesses obscene.

Read Scott’s entire commentary here.

 

As Banks Morph Into Utilities, Too Big To Fail Means Too Big for Bias



The National Center for Public Policy Research is a communications and research foundation supportive of a strong national defense and dedicated to providing free market solutions to today’s public policy problems. We believe that the principles of a free market, individual liberty and personal responsibility provide the greatest hope for meeting the challenges facing America in the 21st century.