This week Donna Jackson, the director of membership development for the Project 21 black leadership network, participated in a Heritage Foundation panel event about electric vehicles (EVs) entitled “The Big Government Car Theft.”

In this clip, Donna explains how the federal government’s aggressive electric vehicle agenda, if allowed to continue, will be used to control Americans and limit their transportation options — thereby threatening their well-being, their financial security and ultimately population growth. This is particularly true for minority and lower-income communities.