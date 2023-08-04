The Four Groups Responsible for Woke Capitalism

Who’s responsible for the head-scratching bad behavior we’ve seen recently at corporations such as Target and Anheuser-Busch?

In a new commentary published through InsideSources, Free Enterprise Project Associate Stefan Padfield points a finger at four groups enabling Corporate America’s radical slide to the left:

True believers

Useful idiots

Opportunists

Cowards

And then he explains how each group contributes to the problem:

The believers in this radical leftism actively seek the complete destruction of all things that can divert a person’s loyalty from the God of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion…. They expressly seek the destruction of traditional religion, traditional family and traditional capitalism (“stakeholder capitalism” is not capitalism). The useful idiots in this revolution genuinely believe they are on the right side of history. They fail to realize that the ever-expanding circle of “oppressors” will inevitably swallow them…. The opportunists include many corporate executives who… saw an opportunity to avoid the pitchforks of Occupy Wall Street by exchanging support of wokeness for a redirection of the mob’s ire. Other corporate opportunists include the hucksters comprising the ESG industrial complex… And finally, we have the cowards. They are afraid, and this is understandable. The cancel culture mob is no joke. It will try to destroy you.

