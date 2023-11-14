Deroy Murdock: The Only Thing That Israel Should ‘Cease’ Is Listening To Joe Biden

Project 21 Ambassador Deroy Murdock is blasting President Biden for asking Israel to — as Deroy puts it — “give Hamas 72 hours to catch its breath.”

In a commentary published by The Daily Caller, Deroy writes:

Read Deroy’s entire commentary below.

President Joe Biden seems desperate to stop Israel from hammering Hamas into dust. The Israel Defense Forces have encircled and penetrated Gaza City and split the Gaza Strip in two — from the razor wire to the sea. Biden — like every civilized human being — should urge Israel to squeeze Hamas until it twitches, dies, and goes stiff.

Instead, Biden recently whispered: “We need a pause.”

And a “pause” for more than just a few hours. This would be bad enough, if solely to furnish humanitarian aid to rank-and-file Gazans. (Did America and its Allies deliver food and medicine to civilians in Nazi Germany before General Alfred Jodl unconditionally surrendered? Where is it written that Israel must pamper regular folks in Nazi Gaza?)

Far worse, Biden wants a three-day “pause!”

Why should Israel give Hamas 72 hours to catch its breath?

“According to a proposal that is being discussed between the U.S., Israel and Qatar,” Axios reported, “Hamas would release 10-15 hostages and use the three-day pause to verify the identities of all the hostages and deliver a list of names of the people it is holding.”

Astonishing.

Hamas kidnapped some 240 people, including at least 10 Americans. These assassins do not need three days to create a hostage roster.

I never expected to give Hamas anything, but here is some free advice:

First, visit Staples or its Gaza equivalent.

Second, buy a dozen clipboards, 12 pens, and some paper.

Third, hand the hostages these office supplies. Ask them to print their names and how to contact their next of kin.

Fourth, post these pages on social media. Also, e-mail them to the Knesset, the White House, No. 10 Downing Street, and Fox News Channel’s valiant Jerusalem correspondent Trey Yingst. They will know what to do.

This should take two hours, max. Israel should spend the remaining 70 hours obliterating Hamas.

Is Biden dangerously naive, clinically stupid, or both? He truly believes that bromancing dictators will make them love America.

Joe Biden makes Mr. Rogers look like Genghis Khan.

Biden has greenlighted at least $77 billion for Iran. Rather than tame Tehran, it has become more vicious. The ayatollahs fueled Hamas’ October 7 massacre of 1,400 Israelis and 32 Americans.

“Iranian-backed militias have launched a total of at least 40 attacks since October 17,” Voice of America’s Jeff Seldin reported Tuesday. “A total of 46 U.S. troops have been injured in the attacks, including 25 diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries, or TBI, as result of the blasts from exploding rockets or drones.”

Since VOA’s tally, as of Sunday, Iran’s 48 anti-US assaults have wounded 56 American GIs. Biden has left Iran’s aggression largely unanswered. So far, he has ordered just three retaliatory strikes against pro-Iranian positions.

Biden performs an awkward tap dance. He claims to reject farther-Left calls for “a ceasefire” while promoting a “pause.” Biden might as well announce: “I hate Scotch, but I love whiskey.”

Biden’s “pause” would be a wee dram tougher to mock if Hamas expressed any desire to halt hostilities. Alas, “Two-state Solution” is not in its repertoire. Hamas prefers a funeral dirge, with Israel in the casket.

“Israel is a country that has no place on our land,” Hamas Politburo member Ghazi Hamad told Lebanon’s LBC-TV on October 24. “We must remove that country, because it constitutes a security, military, and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nation, and must be finished.”

“We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do this again and again,” Hamad continued. “The [October 7] Al-Aqsa Flood is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth, because we have the determination, the resolve, and the capabilities to fight,” Hamad added, per the Middle East Media Research Institute. “We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs.” Thus, Hamas’ love of human shields.

LBC’s anchor wondered, “Does that mean the annihilation of Israel?”

Hamad replied: “Yes, of course.”

Hamad is proud of Hamas’ butchery a month ago.

“The existence of Israel is illogical,” Hamad said. “The existence of Israel is what causes all that pain, blood, and tears. It is Israel, not us. We are the victims of the occupation. Period. Therefore, nobody should blame us for the things we do. On October 7, October 10, October 1,000,000 — everything we do is justified.”

Give Hamas this: It does not just say the quiet part out loud. It screams, We will use a “pause” to keep killing Jews until the Zionist Entity ist Judenfrei.

Nonetheless, Biden thinks these hissing vipers deserve a three-day vacation.

Softer than an octogenarian before Viagra, Joe Biden begs Israel to “pause,” just before it plunges the final dagger into Hamas’ heart.

Project 21 Ambassador Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor. This first appeared at The Daily Caller.