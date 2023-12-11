A new United Nations (UN) proposal to regulate online communications worldwide “is freedom-threateningly and civilization-threateningly serious,” says Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard.

On an episode of the Family Research Council’s “Washington Watch with Tony Perkins,” Scott joined Tony to warn viewers about a new UNESCO plan to clamp down on what it deems as “false information.”

Scott and Tony lamented that the Biden Administration was so quick to jump back into the U.N. Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) after Presidents Trump and Reagan had extricated the United States from the agency.

Scott told Tony:

Of course the Biden Administration would rush right back in, because UNESCO pushes all of the whole-of-government initiatives that the Biden Administration pushes.

It pushes decarbonization on completely impossible politicized schedules that would result in attendees at the UN and at the Davos World Economic Forum conference and their pals being able to keep their private jets and become a global class of nobility while the rest of us live ever-more-constrained lives.

They’re the people who run the WHO, the World Health Organization, that lied and lied and lied about the pandemic and the lockdowns and got everything wrong.

And now we see censorship in the name of making the world’s communciation systems safe and healthy, but they’re really designed to label as hate anything that supports freedom or opposes globalism, and stripping that out of public discourse. Happily, that’s wildly unconstitutional, but as we’ve seen time and again, the Biden Administration and the Constitution aren’t really kissing cousins…

[The UNESCO plan] is freedom-threateningly and civilization-threateningly serious….

They explicitly and repeatedly talk about interfering with elections, talk about this UN body being the body that gets to decide what constitutes proper fact and what’s conspiracy theory or misinformation or disinformation.

And remember: the UN’s wrong about everything all the time.