Mark Mostert: Airlines Need To Do Better To Support People With Disabilities

Corporations, including airlines, exist to make a profit for their shareholders. One way of ensuring significant profit margins is to provide outstanding customer service.

In the middle of the holiday season, millions of people will travel by air. These days air travel is almost uniformly a trying experience for everyone, and even more so for people with disabilities. In most airports, for example, they battle massive check-in crowds, often struggle to get through airport security and sometimes have to negotiate very long distances from one gate to another. On planes they are up against tiny bathrooms, tight seat spaces, enplaning and deplaning issues, crowded flights and untrained transportation staff.

Making air travel efficient and safe for passengers with disabilities would seem to be a no-brainer – and even offer the airlines that embrace them a competitive advantage.

But the airline industry apparently didn’t get the memo. Recent reports make clear that passengers with disabilities are not a priority for airlines, despite the usual cosmetic acknowledgement that people with disabilities actually exist.