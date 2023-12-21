21 Dec 2023 Mark Mostert: Airlines Need To Do Better To Support People With Disabilities
Corporations, including airlines, exist to make a profit for their shareholders. One way of ensuring significant profit margins is to provide outstanding customer service.
In the middle of the holiday season, millions of people will travel by air. These days air travel is almost uniformly a trying experience for everyone, and even more so for people with disabilities. In most airports, for example, they battle massive check-in crowds, often struggle to get through airport security and sometimes have to negotiate very long distances from one gate to another. On planes they are up against tiny bathrooms, tight seat spaces, enplaning and deplaning issues, crowded flights and untrained transportation staff.
Making air travel efficient and safe for passengers with disabilities would seem to be a no-brainer – and even offer the airlines that embrace them a competitive advantage.
But the airline industry apparently didn’t get the memo. Recent reports make clear that passengers with disabilities are not a priority for airlines, despite the usual cosmetic acknowledgement that people with disabilities actually exist.
Here are some recent highlights, or more aptly said, lowlights:
In all these instances the airlines issued the usual bland apologies. These experiences might have been unsurprising had they happened 50 years ago when very few, if any corporations and businesses were aware of people with disabilities.
In 2023, it’s not acceptable.
Some points to consider:
- Why aren’t airline personnel better trained in accommodating passengers with disabilities?
- Do all airlines have a comprehensive, documented plan for accommodating passengers with a wide variety of disabilities?
- Why does it take unsettling events to get airlines’ attention?
People with disabilities spend billions of dollars each year in disposable income, they deserve much better from airlines – and every other corporation.
At Able Americans we believe in innovative solutions for people with disabilities that harness the free market, emphasize individual freedom and choice and remove barriers to progress.
It’s imperative that corporations, airlines included, meet the challenge of accommodating and supporting people with disabilities using free market approaches and common sense.
Mark P. Mostert, Ph.D. is senior researcher at Able Americans, the National Center’s project to support Americans living with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.