01 Jan 2024 Horace Cooper: Racial Preferences are Against the Law
Policies that give preference to people based on the color of their skin are “on very very shaky constitutional grounds,” says Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper. “You are not legally allowed to prefer the race of a person and then decide whether they get a benefit.”
On the Fox News program “The Ingraham Angle,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper and guest host Kayleigh McEnany discussed how colleges and universities are still trying to get around the Supreme Court’s recent ruling against affirmative action in higher education admissions.
Horace said:
It is remarkable how unwilling the Left has been to let go of the idea that the race of the person is the most important thing that we should know about them. In particular at the university level we see this phenomenon, and it’s very, very troubling….
The University of Texas back in 1955… could just look at you and decide whether you would come in or not. Then the Supreme Court said no. This is no different.
And yet, what I see are progressives — the modern Jim Crow advocates — who now say “no, we’re still going to look at your race and make that the basis of who you are.”