Horace Cooper: Racial Preferences are Against the Law

Policies that give preference to people based on the color of their skin are “on very very shaky constitutional grounds,” says Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper. “You are not legally allowed to prefer the race of a person and then decide whether they get a benefit.”

On the Fox News program “The Ingraham Angle,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper and guest host Kayleigh McEnany discussed how colleges and universities are still trying to get around the Supreme Court’s recent ruling against affirmative action in higher education admissions.

Horace said: