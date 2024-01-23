“Black Americans are angry, and they’re not taking it anymore,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told host Laura Ingraham on the Fox News Channel program “The Ingraham Angle.”

He explained:

Here’s the truth: Black Americans believe that Joe Biden lied to them in 2020. He promised that he was going to make things better.

Ford Motor Company announced during the Trump Administration they sold a record number of pickup trucks to black Americans. Now that Biden’s president, we’re not seeing any new growth in pickup truck purchases. In fact, what we’re seeing is a record number of repossessions.

This president’s poor stewardship of the economy has unleashed the Federal Reserve. Black Americans — more than other groups — tend to have adjustable rate mortgages, and their mortgage rates are going through the sky and they’re being foreclosed on.

Finally, this president has unleashed the IRS! Even as the media explains that more blacks are being audited per capita in America than any other racial group, he manages to unbelievably increase — 10, 20, 60 billion — dollars for the IRS!

Black Americans are angry, and they’re not taking it anymore.