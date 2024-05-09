Project 21’s Donna Jackson Honored as One of IWF’s Champion Women

We’ve known for a long time that Donna Jackson, who serves as Project 21’s director of membership, is a national treasure. And it delights our hearts when others recognize it too, such as when TNT Radio host Marc Morano noted yesterday that “by popular demand,” Donna has now become the most frequent guest on his program.

Donna was also recognized this week by Independent Women’s Forum (IWF) in its Champion Women series. (Donna serves as an advisory board member of IWF’s Center for Energy and Conservation.)

Some of the information in IWF’s profile of Donna was new even to us, such as how her grandfather’s career at Ford Motor Co. influenced her perceptions of industry and upward mobility, and how trying to start a daycare in Arkansas opened her eyes to the damaging effects of regulations on entrepreneurship.

Donna’s experiences under government regulations help her now see clearly how the Biden administration’s environmental policies are keeping hard-working Americans from being able to reach the middle class.

IWF Senior Editor Charlotte Hays writes in the profile:

Jackson testifies frequently before Congress, and elected leaders seek her advice on environmental issues. She has an overriding theme: affordability, which is essential for upward mobility. The Biden administration’s EV push is particularly misguided, she insists, because “blacks and others seeking to move up the economic ladder need affordable gasoline-powered vehicles even more than Americans in general…. “The automobile was invented around 50 years ago,” Jackson says, “but it was only for the rich and affluent. As soon as the automobile became available to every man, it created freedom and prosperity…. “The car represents the ability to become financially secure. It decreases the wage gap between black and white; the car affords you the opportunity to go farther out to where the jobs are available, it affords you the opportunity to work multiple jobs, and it affords you the opportunity to participate in the gig market.”

Donna has also earned a reputation as a scathing critic of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives that she says have permanently tarnished her reputation, since people assume she has only succeeded because she “checked a box.”

Instead, Donna notes in the IWF profile that it was her mother — and not affirmative action carveouts — that inspired her to succeed:

I grew up in inner city and urban communities, but my mother never gave me the option of blaming other people for my failures. She always reminded me that we are given a talent and it’s up to us to seek out opportunities to best utilize that talent.

Read IWF’s entire profile of Donna here.