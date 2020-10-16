The Left’s Wish for Term Limits Would Make the Supreme Court Even More Politicized

President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court has ignited an expected, yet unfortunate, conflagration on the left. With few procedural levers to pull and little chance of blocking Barrett’s confirmation, the radical left wing of the Democratic Party has threatened to “pack the court,” if given the chance, by increasing the number of sitting justices.

Most Americans, regardless of political party, recoil at that idea, which is why Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris refuse to answer direct questions on the subject. Now their handmaids in the media and on Capitol Hill have recently trotted out another misguided proposal that they hope will be more popular: term limits for Supreme Court justices.

Advocates for judicial term limits argue that such limits would reduce the rancor and bitterness of Supreme Court appointments. But the opposite is more likely.