Maturity and Cancel Culture

Mimi Groves, shocked by the death of George Floyd, sent out an email asking people to donate to Black Lives Matter causes. But something she said years before was brought to the forefront and ruined her life.

When Groves got her learner’s permit to drive, she posted a video where she used the n-word. Whether it ended with an “er” or an “a” is up to interpretation. Years later, as she was raising money for BLM and planning to pursue cheerleading at one of the nation’s top cheerleading colleges, the video was distributed as an act of revenge. The school offered her the choice to withdraw or have her application rescinded.

And the fellow student who ruined her life is being celebrated as a hero in the mainstream media!

This is just the latest example of the cancel culture that has everyone walking on eggshells. Well, at least those targeted by the left.

Project 21 member Marie Fischer is speaking out about this destructive practice and how her own children suggest the situation should have been handled: