Webinar on Black-Jewish-Conservative Relations: You’re Invited

Project 21 is co-sponsoring a webinar this Sunday evening to discuss the relationship between black Americans, people of the Jewish faith and conservatives.

“Blacks, Jews & Conservatives: The New American Revivalists” is scheduled for November 7 at 6:00pm Eastern. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/TheRevivalists.

“I strongly believe the overlapping values concerning religion, family and education that have been traditionally held by both the black and Jewish communities needs to revived, honored and celebrated,” said Project 21 member and webinar moderator Marie Fischer, who also chairs the Maryland Republican Jewish Council. “This could be the crux of bringing America back to a standard that benefits reinforcing the institutions – especially those of the family and education – that keep a society from coming undone.”

The webinar will also feature David Almasi of Project 21, Reverend Dean Nelson of the Frederick Douglass Foundation, Rabbi Yaakov Menken of the Coalition for Jewish Values, Liz Slotin Brauser of the Alliance of Blacks & Jews, Joshua Washington of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel and Terris Todd and Joel Griffith of The Heritage Foundation.

“This webinar is designed to start a meaningful conversation about the historical coalition between the African-American and Jewish communities,” said Project 21 member and webinar moderator Nicole Bennett, who also chairs the Maryland Black Republican Council. “The alliance, born of necessity and a shared history of dehumanizing violence and enslavement, has been eroding over the last two decades. It is time to remember who our allies are. This webinar seeks to address our common ground and build more consensus.”

