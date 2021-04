Brian Moynihan, the CEO of welfare-queen Bank of America (BoA) has established a set of metrics by which, he boasts, investors and the public would be able to gauge, and companies should be required to report, the efficacy of the conversion to stakeholder capitalism. However, there are no metrics that ensure that corporations – which are rhetorically entreated by Moynihan, Fink, and others to act in the interests of “all stakeholders” – are taking the steps necessary to ensure that they objectively determine and genuinely act in accordance with the real concerns and wishes of all stakeholders. Learn More